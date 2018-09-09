X Factor judge Ayda Field to have a pop at husband Robbie Williams’ rapping

The X Factor judge Ayda Field is set to make a joke at the expense of her husband and fellow panellist Robbie Williams’ rapping abilities.

Williams, 44, released hip-hop influenced album Rudebox in 2006 and his rhyming skills were mocked by some critics.

Despite this, the album went to number one in the UK charts and its title track also reached the top 5 on the singles chart.

This did not stop Field from making a jibe at Williams’ musical experiment during Sunday’s episode of the ITV singing competition.

Robbie Williams will invite another member of his family to join wife Ayda on the panel on Sunday (Ian West/PA)

One of the show’s hopefuls kitchen porter Tommy Ludford will try and impress the pair, head judge Simon Cowell and One Direction star Louis Tomlinson with an original rap accompanied by acoustic guitar.

Field will say: “Rapping is really difficult. Rob tried it on Rudebox, I think we all know how that went.”

Ludford will be one of a number of singers to play guitar during their auditions, with the hope of changing Cowell’s previously negative opinion on the use of the instrument on the show.

Also hoping to make it through to the next round will be Greek singer Athena Manoukian.

The performer has already released singles in Europe and is hoping to build on her career by performing Beyonce’s Crazy In Love on the show.

She will say: “In my country I do very well but I want to gain more fans from the UK as well, because I really love them and I want them to be my fans as well.”

The music of Aretha Franklin will also feature when US singer Burgandy Williams performs a rendition of the late soul singer’s hit Respect.

Former Take That star Williams will also invite another member of his family to make an appearance on the judging panel.

Ahead of operatic trio Tre Amici’s audition, Williams will say: “I just want to try something out before for this whole thing starts.

“I’m on my favourite TV show right now, The X Factor. But I want to take absence and leave right now and get somebody to replace me to do my judging for me.”

He will then invite his father Pete to sit next to Field to give his thoughts on the group’s performance.

The X Factor continues on Virgin Media One and ITV tonight at 8pm.

- Press Association