X Factor fans complain of time-wasting as performances are replayed

X Factor viewers said they felt as if they were in a time warp as the show replayed Saturday night’s performances.

Sound issues yesterday meant some of the performances were distorted and the vote was cancelled.

So all 12 were played again during Sunday night’s results show before voting opened.

Many fans of the singing contest were annoyed at having to watch the same performances again.

“What a waste of time. I didn’t want to watch every single act again,” said one person on Twitter.

What a waste of time. I didn’t want to watch every single act again #XFactor — Carla Fraser (@WeeFraze) November 4, 2018

“If I knew I was going to be watching Saturdays show again I wouldn’t of bothered turning it on,” moaned another.

If I knew I was going to be watching Saturdays show again I wouldn't of bothered turning it on.. #xfactor — Sadie Jones (@SadieBaby_x) November 4, 2018

“So basically there was no point of watching #Xfactor last night because they’re showing all the performers again tonight 2 hour waste of my life,” griped another.

So basically there was no point of watching #Xfactor last night because they’re showing all the performers again tonight 2 hour waste of my life @TheXFactor X factor — Rayhan (@rayhanmaddy10) November 4, 2018

One said: “This week’s #XFactor has made the weekend drag by so slow. Feels like we’re all in a time warp seeing the same thing over and over and over again!”

This week's #XFactor has made the weekend drag by so slow. Feels like we're all in a time warp seeing the same thing over and over and over again! 😩 — Tracey ❤️💛💚💙💜 (@Cosmo363) November 4, 2018

Others questioned why the ITV programme could not just have replayed Danny Tetley and Anthony Russell’s performances, as they were the only two affected.

“I don’t know why we need to see all these other performances again,” tweeted one viewer.

I’m switching over at 9 anyway. Lots more to watch. Dragging this out for no reason. Only two contestants were affected by the sound issues last night. I don’t know why we need to see all these other performances again 🙄😴 #xfactor — Ayeshah (@AyeshahRose) November 4, 2018

“Would have made sense to just show the two performances that were affected,” posted another.

Would have made sense to just show the two performances that were affected #xfactor pic.twitter.com/7kUrxXo6Y5 — MixedRace&InYourFace (@NellaYuSi) November 4, 2018

One said: “#XFactor well and truly cocked up last night… why not just show the two performances affected and show the rest like normal on a Sunday night???”

#XFactor well and truly cocked up last night... why not just show the two performances affected and show the rest like normal on a Sunday night??? — katie 🦇 (@katiehullyy) November 4, 2018

However, some people insisted replaying the performances was the right thing to do.

“Even though it’s wasting time this Is the only way to make it fair,” one person tweeted.

Even though it’s wasting time this Is the only way to make it fair. Showing them all again before opening the votes. #XFactor — Jack Luker (@JackLuker13) November 4, 2018

X Factor continues on ITV.

- Press Association