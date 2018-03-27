WWE star John Cena: I’m a vulnerable dude in real life

John Cena has said he is a “vulnerable dude in real life” and is not concerned with appearing macho.

The WWE wrestler, 40, who has starred in films including Trainwreck and Sisters, said he credits stars such as Amy Schumer, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler with bringing out some of his best-loved performances.

He told the Press Association it was “a coincidence” he featured in so many female-driven comedies, including his new film Blockers, with Leslie Mann, but added: “I love story and I just think I’m OK with myself and I don’t carry that self-image of, ‘I’ve got to be tough, I’ve got to be macho’, and I think those vulnerable moments have been generated from female writers and female performers.

.@BlockersMovie is at it's core a story of three young women discovering who they are. It is also INCREDIBLY funny. Driven by an amazing female cast, I cannot wait for you all to see #BlockersMovie.

(WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE) pic.twitter.com/73tbzbIBpy — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 18, 2018

“They need the male to look vulnerable and I don’t mind doing that because that is real life, I’m a vulnerable dude a lot in real life.

“So I’m not worried about being the ultra-tough guy and always being unstoppable or invincible.”

He added: “The fact that there is a a dude my size that is willing to do that, I also think that plays well into the comedy that they are trying to achieve.”

Cena said this relaxed attitude also applied to a scene in Blockers, in which he plays a father anxious to prevent his daughter losing her virginity on prom night, and in which he imbibes beer in an unconventional manner, in a practice referred to as a “butt chug”.

He said: “That was always completely cool. As seen in films before, I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think that is half of it.

“I’m very new to storytelling and the lens but I think just there is nothing that sets you up better than just letting your guard down and being as naked as the day you were born.

“That lets your guard down, the embarrassment factor goes out the window.

“So I think everyone also knows that ‘he’s serious about that now, he’s all in’, so it’s my way of saying, ‘I’m giving you all that I have’.”

Blockers is released in UK cinemas on March 30.