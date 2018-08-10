Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot lands role in Wreck-It Ralph sequel

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has announced she will voice a character in upcoming Disney animated film Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

Gadot, 33, will play a new character in the sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph called Shank, a tough and talented driver in an gritty online racing game called Slaughter Race.

Gadot shared a picture of the character in a tweet. Next to the photo she wrote: “I’m so excited to finally announce that I am playing a character named Shank in Disney’s #RalphBreaksTheInternet hitting theaters this November!

“Such an amazing experience to be a part of this project with such great creators and cast! Welcome to Slaughter Race!”

The sci-fi fantasy film series follows various video game characters who leave their normal in-game roles and socialise in the arcade in which their games machines are based.

Gadot’s character will be introduced when returning characters Ralph (John C Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) encounter Shank and her unusual cohorts as they venture to the internet in search of a replacement part for Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush.

The film’s director and writer Phil Johnston welcomed Gadot to the movie’s voice cast, saying: “There’s so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice.

“If Ralph is Vanellope’s big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids and a lot of adults I know aspire to emulate. I can’t imagine anyone else embodying that part.”

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 launches in UK cinemas on November 30.

- Press Association