Witherspoon, DuVernay among stars wishing Oprah a happy birthday

Oprah Winfrey has been inundated with birthday messages from celebrity friends as she turns 64.

The talk show queen celebrated her big day on January 29.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon was among those to pay tribute, writing on Twitter that Winfrey’s “light shines so bright in this world”.

Sharing a picture of the pair together, she said: “Happy Birthday to the one and only @Oprah.

“Your light shines so bright in this world. Thank you for inspiring me to do more for others, for teaching me that I have courage to be bold, and for making me the best margarita I have had in years.

“Shine on, my brilliant friend!”

Film-maker Ava DuVernay said: “She lives her life like she’s holding hands w/ a friend. Trusting it. Listening to it. Loving it through storms + sunshine.

“May we treat our lives like a friend.

“Blow out the candles on each day with this much grace + gusto. She shows us how. Happy Bday, @Oprah. At you, I marvel.”

Actress Busy Philipps said: “Oprah taught me to live my best life, to speak my truth and to NEVER go to the secondary location. Happy Birthday to the queen, my idol and MOM @Oprah.”

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman said Winfrey was “a pathfinder for all of us”.

The star’s close friend Maria Shriver said: “Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend @oprah. Forty years of friendship. Blessed. May this year be healthy & filled with memorable moments. Happy happy!!”

Winfrey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, in 1954.