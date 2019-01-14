Winner Lady Gaga leaves Critics’ Choice Awards to ‘say goodbye’ to dying horse

Lady Gaga rushed from the Critics’ Choice Awards after winning two prizes to “say goodbye” to her dying horse.

The singer and A Star Is Born actress had won the best actress prize, a joint win with Glenn Close for The Wife, as well as best original song.

After breaking down in tears on stage while accepting the acting award, Gaga posted an emotional message on Twitter, saying that she was “honoured and blessed” for her success at the ceremony.

She said: “But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying.

“I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means ‘yield to prayer’. She is and was a beautiful horse. Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I.

“I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies.”

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, said that her horse “will forever be a part of me” and that she is “so very sad”.

She added: “But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you. Girl, where do you think you’re goin?”

Along with her post, she shared a picture of herself riding Arabella, a white horse, and wrote: “Goodbye, my angel.”

Earlier in the night, Gaga, 32, broke down in tears as she shared the best actress prize with veteran screen star Close.

An emotional Gaga revealed her mother and Close are “good friends”, adding: “So I’m so very happy she won this this evening.” Glenn Close and Lady Gaga shared the best actress prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In A Star Is Born, Gaga’s first major film role, she plays an emerging pop star married to Bradley Cooper’s ageing rocker who is battling drink and drug addictions.

The actress and pop star also thanked first-time director Cooper for being a “magical filmmaker” and a “magical human being”.

She said: “I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you and I will cherish it forever. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera.”

Close, 71, repeated her success from the Golden Globes, where she was also named best actress.

The veteran performer paid tribute to her fellow nominees; Olivia Colman, Emily Blunt, Toni Collette, Melissa McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio.

She said: “I think I can speak for all of the women in this room: We celebrate each other, and we are proud to be in this room together.”

Gaga also took home the best original song prize for Shallow, the hit track from A Star Is Born.

- Press Association