Will.i.am and Shawn Mendes call for increased awareness on World Cancer Day

Will.i.am said he would use his voice and influence to raise awareness of cancer as he joined a host of musicians in a campaign against the disease.

The Black Eyed Peas star is joined by artists including Shawn Mendes and Nile Rodgers in a video released on World Cancer Day asking the public to commit to beating the disease.

The rapper said: “This World Cancer Day, I will use my voice to raise awareness and my influence to make change.

“We all have the power to reduce the impact of cancer, so this 4th February, I will join the fight against cancer – please join us.”

Pop stars such as Luis Fonsi, Jax Jones, Jonas Blue and Halsey also feature in the video, which was created by the Union For International Cancer Control.

Disco hit-maker Rodgers was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2010 but was given the all-clear in 2013 following surgery. Shawn Mendes has joined the campaign (PA)

Despacito singer Luis Fonsi’s involvement in the campaign began after his long-time friend and former publicist was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Black Eyed Peas member Taboo is also part of the project. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2014 and went through 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

The UFICC has also launched a campaign called I Am And I Will, which calls for members of the public to commit to helping combat the disease.

- Press Association