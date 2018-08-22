Will Smith shocks shoppers in role as Boots employee

Will Smith shocked shoppers in a London store as he took on a new role as a Boots employee.

The Oscar-nominated star slipped into a shirt and tie to serve customers in an outlet of the UK high street chain.

Prowling the aisles, complete with glasses and “Will” name-tag, the Hollywood leading man greeted customers, posed for selfies, and danced with a young fan.

The A-lister joked about the “power” he felt in his new uniform, and chatted with customers perusing the shelves.

Mad Love going out to all our new UK Family who already picked up @JUSTUK at @BootsUK! . If u been sleepin’ on this, go buy yourself a bottle and tell the cashier I said hi (they know me there… I’m like… a manager now). #justwater — 🎬: @Westbrook 🎥: @Aidan A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Aug 21, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

In a video posted on Instagram, Smith can be seen donning a uniform and getting into the role.

Appearing in the London shop, he introduces himself as Will and promises onlookers that he is not a look-alike.

Smith, who dances in the food aisle with a young fan, declares “I love this gig” and “This is one of my favourite jobs – ever”.

A few years ago My Son, Jaden started a company, setting out to make bottled water a little safer for our world. – I’m proud to say, this week we’re expanding outside America with @JUSTUK! We’re on shelves at @BootsUK + @WholeFoodsUK Right This Second!! – Go get u a bottle and send me a pic! tag it #justwater A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

He adds in the video: “I’m working at Boots today.

“I feel like I’m going to fire somebody today. No one’s done anything, but once I put my stuff on, I felt my power.”

Smith’s new gig was in aid of his son Jaden’s new brand of water, which is being sold in the shop.

This Is Why We Do It. pic.twitter.com/rpMoYiIuu9 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) August 15, 2018

Greeting customers in the store, he told them: “Here’s a lovely new product we’re offering at Boots today. It’s called Just Water.”

- Press Association