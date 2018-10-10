Will Smith gives fans their first look at Aladdin poster

Will Smith has granted film fans’ wishes by sharing a sneak peek at his new Aladdin film.

The Hollywood star, 50, is set to play the genie in the live action Disney movie.

On Wednesday, he shared a poster of the genie’s lamp on Twitter.

The image shows the glittering golden lamp with smoke coming out of its spout, and the words “Choose wisely” are written across the bottom of the picture.

Smith wrote a message alongside the picture, which said: “LEMME OUT!! ? Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! ?? #aladdin.”

The post excited fans who wrote messages on the site saying “can’t cope!” and “can’t wait!”

“You will be awesome,” said another person.

Aladdin is also set to star Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Marwan Kenzari.

It will be released in 2019.