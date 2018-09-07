Wildlife presenter Johnny Kingdom dies following accident on his land

Wildlife presenter Johnny Kingdom has died following an accident on his land, his family confirmed.

The film-maker, photographer and author – who specialised in his local area of Exmoor and north Devon – was 79.

Police were called to a field near Wadham Cross in Knowstone, Devon, to reports that a digger had rolled over at about 9pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and Mr Kingdom was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: “This is a short message from the family, unfortunately a legend has been lost.

“Johnny would want you all to continue with his love for Exmoor as you all meant so much to him.

“As the loving man himself would have said: ‘Farewell to all you lovely people’. RIP 23/02/39- 06/09/18.”

Mr Kingdom’s family asked for privacy following his death.

In a post on Twitter, his agent Hilary Knight said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of our clients Johnny Kingdom. R.I.P he will be greatly missed.”

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in the field on Thursday night.

“It was reported that a digger had rolled over in a field,” the force spokeswoman said.

“Emergency services attended and a 79-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The TV star was 79 (Carl Court/PA)

“His next of kin are aware.”

Mr Kingdom became a television personality when the BBC screened a 10-part series about his life on Exmoor in 2006.

He wrote an accompanying book, A Wild Life on Exmoor, followed by Bambi And Me, and West Country Tales.

The photographer has recently run wildlife safaris on the moor and made videos of its flora and fauna.

His literary agent, Jane Turnbull, said: “Johnny Kingdom could have been the model for ‘Rooster Byron’ in ‘Jerusalem’.

“A man of tremendous energy, charisma, kindness and passion for his native moor, he embodied a way of life that will soon be gone forever.”

Mr Kingdom’s television agent Hilary Knight said: “Today we have lost one of the last true characters of rural Britain.

“Johnny Kingdom embodied all the attributes that are associated with true countrymen.

“Born and bred an Exmoor man through and through he loved his Devon patch and all the flora and fauna within.

“He lit up our TV screens with his enthusiasm and passion. He became a very proficient photographer and cameraman and his work became very sought after.

“The various Devon shows and in particular South Molton market will be a sadder place without his cheery presence. He will be sadly missed.”

- Press Association