Wild Youth announce biggest headline show to date at The Olympia Theatre

Following their sold-out seven-date Irish tour, Wild Youth have just announced their biggest ever headline show at The Olympia Theatre on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

For those of you not down with the cool kids, Wild Youth are a four-piece from Dublin Ireland, currently enjoying a breakthrough year with their hit single “Can’t Move On”.

With influences ranging from Imagine Dragons, to The XX, The Script, and The 1975, they play a melodic brand of pop-rock full of electronic touches. In 2017, they emerged with “All or Nothing”, which stormed to the top of the Spotify Viral Charts.

Their second single, “Lose Control”, received heavy rotation on radio stations and led to sold out headline shows in Dublin and London.

They soon found themselves invited to support artists such as Niall Horan, The Script, Zara Larsson and Kodaline and playing to huge crowds at festivals across Ireland and the UK.

Having recently sold out their first Irish tour, they will now play their biggest ever headline show. Currently splitting their time between Dublin and London, writing and recording their first album, Wild Youth look set to big one of the biggest acts of 2018 and for many years beyond, so watch this space.

Tickets priced from €18.50 inclusive go on sale at 10 am this Wednesday, December 5 via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie