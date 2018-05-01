Why Coronation Street’s male suicide storyline is such an important move

A Coronation Street storyline is raising awareness of male suicide – a silent epidemic. In the ITV soap, Shayne Ward’s character Aidan Connor will take his own life, with his final appearance broadcast on Monday.

There will be an hour-long broadcast on Wednesday showing the impact of his death on the show’s characters, and as the news of his death spreads, Aidan’s friends and family begin to question why they hadn’t noticed signs he was struggling to cope.

Suicide isn’t a topic often covered in soaps, or on TV in general, and maybe that’s part of the problem, but Coronation Street worked with charities Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Samaritans to ensure the storyline was tackled sensitively and realistically.

Actor Ward said he was initially “heartbroken” to find out he was leaving the soap but said, “I think it will be one of the things that I will be most proud of doing, because of the message it sends out.”

He added: “Aidan is an ‘everyman’ figure, which is important in telling this story. We hope that anyone who recognises something of themselves in Aidan, will realise they can and really should talk about how they are feeling.”

What’s the scale of the problem?

It’s about time this issue had more of a platform too – suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK, in fact, three out of four suicides are by men. The thing most likely to kill young men isn’t disease, addiction or road traffic accidents, but themselves.

“The issue of suicide is not going anywhere,” says Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM. “On average 84 men will take their own lives every week in the UK, and if you are a young man in this country, the thing most likely to kill you is you. Yet as a society we are too embarrassed to talk about it.”

According to research by CALM, 84% of men bottle up their emotions, and 55% of men who’ve experienced depression won’t tell anyone about it.

Meanwhile, according to the Mental Health Foundation, in England women are more likely than men to have a common mental health problem. But, it appears, they’re also more likely to talk about it when they do.

How did the Corrie tackle it?

“With 84 men taking their lives each week, we simply can’t afford to not talk about it,” says Coronation Street producer Kate Oates. “We want to tell people that however black they are feeling, there is always another way.”

Coronation Street is a huge platform for the topic, with an average of 9 million viewers, but it is of course important it’s tackled correctly, to minimise the risk of suicide being portrayed in a way that could be triggering for vulnerable people.

“Soaps can play a very powerful role to help people understand difficult issues, including suicide,” says Lorna Fraser, Samaritans executive lead media advisor, who worked with the show’s producers and Ward on the storyline.

“It shows the devastation caused to families who are bereaved by suicide. It also illustrates that sometimes there are no visible signs that someone is struggling, and the importance of talking if things get too much, and looking out for each other.

“By highlighting the potentially toxic effect of keeping things bottled up when problems begin to feel overwhelming, we hope others who are struggling will be encouraged to reach out for support.”

She warns the storyline is a “challenging topic” though, and not everyone will feel comfortable watching it.

While Gunning says: “By combining the stories of David Platt with that of Aidan, Coronation Street has brilliantly shown that opening up and communicating can literally be a life-saver; Aidan’s experience is one of isolation and suicide which none of his family or friends saw coming, whilst David speaks to someone about his experiences [of being raped] and in doing so, finds hope for the future.”

It was important for the charities that viewers are pointed in the direction of support following key episodes via itv.com/advice.

Why is suicide so prevalent in young men?

“Suicide is complex and never down to just one cause,” says Fraser. “Although there are signs of greater openness in society about suicide and mental health problems, there is still a stigma in admitting that you are struggling. For some men it is still associated with weakness.”

Of course there’s this dangerously ingrained societal expectation that women are delicate, emotional and well, weak, while men should be strong. They’re often given messages that “boys don’t cry” or to “man up” – damaging stereotypes for both men and women. Alongside this, men often feel additional pressure to support their family, be the breadwinner, and that financial success, competition and power are all tied up in what it means to be masculine.

It’s these cultural issues that CALM focus on tackling. “We work to challenge the damaging stereotypes of a strong, silent man that still exist in our society,” says Gunning. “Societal expectations can limit help seeking when life gets tough.”

In addition, Samaritans research highlights a number of risk factors, including relationship breakdown, unemployment, misusing drugs or alcohol and loneliness and isolation. They found that middle aged men are most at risk, and working class middle aged men are ten times more likely to take their own lives than more affluent men.

So what’s the solution?



The heartbreaking thing is, the biggest killer among men under 45 can be prevented. Fraser says: “It is important to emphasise that suicide is preventable, and suicidal feelings can only last a short time, so encouraging people to reach out for support can help them to overcome their suicidal feelings.”

Ward says of his character: “Talking could have helped Aidan to turn his life around. It could have brought him relief from what he was going through.”

Opening up the conversation publically is important too. “Celebrities have a valuable part to play as role models for ordinary men. If they talk about their mental health and suicidal feelings, they can make it okay for ordinary people to open up too, and seek help,” says Fraser.

If the subject of suicide is more common on TV shows and in the media, it can also be a catalyst for someone who’s worried about a friend or family member to try to help. At risk signs include someone not wanting to talk or be with other people, finding it hard to cope with everyday things, and not liking or taking care of themselves.

Fraser says: “Carefully developed storylines in soaps can help to start vital conversations. People do call Samaritans having been touched by something they’ve seen in a programme or reported in the news.”

Gunning adds: “Seeking help when you need it is a show of strength.”

While opening up can make all the difference, it’s just the start and as a society we need to tackle the deep-rooted culture that puts 12 men a day in positions where they don’t see a way out.

For help and support visit Samaritans (or call 116 123 with people available 24/7), or thecalmzone (or call 0800 58 58 58, 5pm-midnight everyday). Both are free, confidential and anoymous.

