Why celebs from Chrissy Teigen to Kim Kardashian are modelling freaky body modifications

Tattoos and piercings are so common that we rarely think of them as body modifications. The normality of it all could be paving the way for more extreme options – which is what this New York exhibition will be exploring.

A. Human describes itself as an “immersive theatrical experience” and has created a buzz around its opening by recruiting models and famous faces to sport some of the creations. But be warned – these modifications might seem quite disturbing.

From what we can tell these are just eerily realistic prosthetics, but they explore the scientific possibility of implants becoming a fashion trend in the future. Glimpses into the exhibition include permanent heels that look like shells and ruffs that grow right out of your neck.

A. Human is the brainchild of Simon Huck, who works in PR but you’re probably more familiar with him as a close friend of the Kardashian clan. For some of the unique pieces he’s teamed up with theatrical director Michael Counts, make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench and fashion editor Nicola Formichetti.

Formichetti frequently collaborates with Lady Gaga, which gives you an indication of how dramatic the collection will be. He tells Vogue: “Fashion is more than the clothes you wear, it’s also the choices you make about your body and how you present yourself. I like pushing the boundaries of what can be considered fashion and finding the edge of self-expression.”

Kim Kardashian looks like she has a choker embedded into her skin – it’s like wearable art, and pulses yellow to match her heartbeat.

A. Human will show its first collection at 48 Mercer Street from September 5 to September 30, to coincide with the start of New York Fashion Week. The exhibition comprises of 15 minute experiential slots, but the privilege of glimpsing into the future of fashion won’t come cheap – a standard ticket costs $40 (£31), and an after hours ticket with cocktails will set you back $70 (£54).

More than just an exhibition, this is a fashion line that’s also for sale – so some expect New York style stars to be sitting on the front row wearing necklaces that look like they’re made out of skin.

