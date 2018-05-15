Who wore it best? Holly Willoughby wears similar dress to Keith Lemon

Holly Willoughby has had an unlikely moment of outfit twinning with Keith Lemon.

The This Morning presenter proudly shared her look for the day on Tuesday: a stylish brown dress with white polka dots all over it, complete with a belted waist and asymmetric hemline.

After fans and viewers heaped praise on her fashionable look, it later dawned on her that her Celebrity Juice co-star and comedian Lemon, real name Leigh Francis, had recently sported a very similar look.

Not again… @keithlemon 😩 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 15, 2018 at 4:46am PDT

Lemon dressed up as Julia Roberts’s Pretty Woman character for a funny remake of the hit film on The Keith And Paddy Picture Show, along with Paddy McGuinness.

And Willoughby made sure to show off her matchy-matchy look with Lemon with a comparison post on Instagram.

She wrote, adding a shocked emoji: “Not again… @keithlemon.”

In the comments, one fan joked that Lemon “definitely wore it better”, while another added: “Keith looks good in a dress!”

- Press Association