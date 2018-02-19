Who won what? Bafta winners in full
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the biggest winner of the night at the Bafta film awards, while hotly-tipped Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman won the leading actor prize.
Among Three Billboards’ haul were the accolades for leading actress, best film and outstanding British film.
The Shape Of Water won three of the 12 awards it was nominated for, including the director award for Guillermo del Toro.
Here is the full list of winners at the 2018 Baftas:
Best film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Leading actress
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Leading actor
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Supporting actress
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Supporting actor
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
EE Rising Star award
Daniel Kaluuya
Outstanding British film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original screenplay
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
Adapted screenplay
Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory
Fellowship
Sir Ridley Scott
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins
Editing
Baby Driver – Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Production design
The Shape Of Water – Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck
Animated film
Coco – Lee Unkrich, Darla K Anderson
Original music
The Shape Of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Sound
Dunkirk – Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
Costume design
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
Make-up and hair
Darkest Hour – David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
Special visual effects
Blade Runner 2049 – Richard R Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
British short animation
Poles Apart – Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
British short film
Cowboy Dave – Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen
