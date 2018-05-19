Who won the Palme d’Or and other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival?

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival reached its denouement on Saturday evening with the prestigious Palme d’Or up for grabs.

Stars were out in force on the red carpet as the annual extravaganza on the French Riviera drew to a close.

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters took the Palme d’Or with its portrayal of a poor, improvised family.

The director accepted the award in Japanese and dedicated it to the whole production team.

Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum won the festival’s Jury Prize.

Spike Lee with his wife Tonya Lee Lewis (Arthur Mola/AP)

Spike Lee won the Grand Prize for his film BlackKklansman.

