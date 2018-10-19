Who wants to be in the Ireland's Got Talent audience?

If you'd like to be in the same room as Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Denise Van Outen and Jason Byrne then we have some great news.

Ireland's Got Talent is coming back to our TV screens and they are looking for people to fill the best seats in the house.

The judging panel will in the Helix DCU next month to see the best talent Ireland has to offer.

There are two shows a day from November 20-22 and Nov 24-26 and applicants for tickets are asked to state a preference for an afternoon or evening show.

Tickets are free but in short supply and will be allocated on first come first serve basis.

All audience members must be 12 years of age or over and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

To be considered for audience tickets, email IGTAudience@kiteentertainment.com