Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returns to TV3 with Jeremy Clarkson in the driving seat

Jeremy Clarkson is to host the newest series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire when it returns to our screens next week.

The show, celebrating its 20th anniversary, will air with Clarkson filling Chris Tarrant's shoes over seven new episodes over the space of a week.

The popular quiz show debuted in September 1998 and became one of the most popular TV shows across the world with syndications in America, India, Australia, Japan and Russia.

Tarrant stepped away from the show after 15 years as host when the final episode aired in February 2014.

When asked about his new job, Clarkson said: "I have always loved the show and am thrilled to be involved with its rebirth.

"I'm a big fan of quiz shows and I'm looking forward to hosting this iconic TV show and hopefully making a few millionaires!"

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire kicks off this Saturday, May 5 at 9.15pm and will run until May 11.