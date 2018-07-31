Who is Tyler Mitchell? The Beyoncé-chosen photographer could be shooting her for the cover of Vogue

In an unprecedented move, it looks like Beyoncé is being given full control over her upcoming Vogue cover.

This is a particularly surprising move considering how closely editor-in-chief Anna Wintour controls everything at the magazine. The news has been revealed by unnamed sources to HuffPost and has been met with plaudits – particularly as it’s rumoured Beyoncé has chosen Tyler Mitchell, who would be the first black photographer to shoot the magazine’s cover, in its history.

But who is Mitchell? Here’s everything you need to know about the man who could be making history very soon…

What’s his background?

New A post shared by Tyler Mitchell (@tylersphotos) on Apr 7, 2015 at 5:19pm PDT

At 23-years-old Mitchell would also potentially be the youngest photographer to shoot Vogue’s cover too.

Born in Atlanta, he became involved in the skateboarding scene as a teenager, which is where he was introduced to photography. He graduated from New York University’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where fellow alumni include Lady Gaga, Martin Scorsese and Philip Seymour Hoffman – to name just a few.

What’s his style?

A post shared by Tyler Mitchell (@tylersphotos) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Surprisingly for a millennial, Mitchell isn’t into the whole internet thing – he told Dazed: “I’m just trying to cut through to something real. I’m tired of everyone existing on their internet platform… Very few are actually inspiring.”

A lot of his work features hyper-realistic, raw portraits of people. And instead of always using an iPhone, he experiments with old-school techniques and analogue cameras – but still has 60k followers on Instagram.

#EmmaGonzalez, Sarah Chadwick, Nza-Ari Khepra, and Jaclyn Corin. The new faces of gun reform by me for the cover of @TeenVogue A post shared by Tyler Mitchell (@tylersphotos) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:22am PDT

Mitchell doesn’t shy away from politics in his work either, having pictured activists Emma Gonzalez, Sarah Chadwick, Nza-Ari Khepra and Jaclyn Corin staring starkly down the camera for a gun control cover with Teen Vogue.

Who has he shot?

A post shared by Tyler Mitchell (@tylersphotos) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Mitchell has shot celebrities for big magazines before – such as Vince Staples for Dazed, Lil Uzi Vert for The Fader and Spike Lee for Office Magazine.

He’s also dipped his toe into the world of fashion advertising, having shot for brands like Marc Jacobs and Converse in the past.

A post shared by Tyler Mitchell (@tylersphotos) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:12am PST

It’s not just celebs that have been the focus of Mitchell’s camera. In 2015 he published his first book, with analogue pictures of the architecture and underground skateboarding scene in Cuba.

What can we expect from the Vogue September issue?

HuffPost reports a source saying: “The reason a 23-year-old black photographer is photographing Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue is because Beyoncé used her power and influence to get him that assignment.”

Rumours are swirling that this is going to be Wintour’s last issue at the helm of Vogue, so if this turns out to be true, it’s set to be a big one.

Even though Mitchell’s style is often raw, he’s no stranger to glamour in his advertising, so it could very well be a mixture of both. One thing we do know for sure is he will definitely be celebrating Beyoncé’s blackness, a key characteristic of his work.

