Who is Noah Cyrus’s apparent new boyfriend rapper Lil Xan?

Actress and singer Noah Cyrus has been sharing pictures of herself getting close with her apparent new boyfriend rapper Lil Xan on social media.

In a series of posts over the past three days Cyrus, 18, has been introducing her four million followers to what appears to be her new beau.

In her latest Instagram picture, Cyrus and Xan are seen embracing and staring into each others eyes on a city rooftop, with the teen star writing in a caption “cloud nine (cloud emoji, black heart emoji)”

cloud nine ☁️🖤 A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Aug 1, 2018 at 10:34pm PDT

Plenty is know about Cyrus, who is the youngest daughter of Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus and the younger sister of Wrecking Ball singer and former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus.

But who is the Make Me (Cry) singer’s supposed new partner?

Xan, real name Diego Leanos, is 21 and was born in California. His stage name is derived from a slang term for the prescription drug Xanex.

Leanos details his recovery from a previous addiction to Xanex, which is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, on his platinum-certified breakthrough song Betrayed.

The song features on his debut album Total Xanarchy which reached the top 10 of the US Billboard chart earlier this year.

In an interview with hip-hop website DJ Booth, Xan revealed how he quit his habit: “It landed me in the hospital too many times. And one day, I was just like, ‘This ain’t fun, I can’t live this life’.

“A lot of rappers don’t really be talking about not doing drugs. You know, it’s like the opposite way, so it’s refreshing, I think.”

ok fr. look at this lil nuggetttt!!! 😍😍😍 also we both so sad its so sweet 💔💔💔💔 A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jul 30, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

Leanos is also popular on Instagram and has been giving his 4.3 million followers a glimpse of what appears to be his budding romance.

HeartBreak Royalty 💔 A post shared by 🖤LIL XAN🖤HEARTBREAK SOLDIER🖤 (@xanxiety) on Aug 1, 2018 at 10:18pm PDT

He is regularly seen smoking in his photos, including when with Cyrus. In his latest post the rapper, who has numerous facial and neck tattoos, is seen taking a drag while Cyrus wraps her arm around him and smiles.

Noah captured me after an all nighter 😂 A post shared by 🖤LIL XAN🖤HEARTBREAK SOLDIER🖤 (@xanxiety) on Jul 30, 2018 at 12:30am PDT

He has previously put a picture of himself passed out on a sofa following an evening of apparent partying. It was accompanied with a caption that read: “Noah captured me after an all nighter (laughter emoji).”

In an earlier posted snap Leanos can be seen planting a kiss on Cyrus, who he describes as “my baby girl (heart emoji)”, as she wears a basketball jersey with his name on the back.

My baby girl 💔🎈💔 A post shared by 🖤LIL XAN🖤HEARTBREAK SOLDIER🖤 (@xanxiety) on Jul 29, 2018 at 6:31pm PDT

Although Leanos admits he is not the most sporty of people, saying in another post featuring the merch: “I have no business playing basketball”.

- Press Association