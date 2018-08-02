Who is it? Britney Spears fans turn iconic line into a meme

Britney Spears released her hit song ‘Gimme more’ back in 2007 and only now has it become the source of internet memes.

The singer is on her world tour and fan Zachary Gordon couldn’t resist the chance to ask ‘who is it?’ before "Gimme More".

Spears loved it and couldn't help but smile.

Now, at every tour stop, before Britney goes into "Gimme More" the crowd asks "Who is it ?".

Her laugh during "who is it" is priceless 😍 pic.twitter.com/sjhoEm2p8p — 🥕 (@emailmypussy) July 30, 2018

LITERALLY ALL OF RADIO CITY ERUPTED IN “WHO IS IT!?????”



QUEEN OF ANSWERING QUESTIONS! pic.twitter.com/qU3zuyxw5F — Matthew (@mattyyygus) July 25, 2018

Sam Asghari shared a video of Florida’s crowd screaming “Who is it?” during Britney’s show tonight on his Instagram story 💥😄 #PieceOfMe pic.twitter.com/qP9hPPo5az — Britney Army (@BlessBritney) July 29, 2018

Never change Britney fans