Who is it? Britney Spears fans turn iconic line into a meme

Britney Spears released her hit song ‘Gimme more’ back in 2007 and only now has it become the source of internet memes.

The singer is on her world tour and fan Zachary Gordon couldn’t resist the chance to ask ‘who is it?’ before "Gimme More".

Spears loved it and couldn't help but smile.

Now, at every tour stop, before Britney goes into "Gimme More" the crowd asks "Who is it ?".

Never change Britney fans
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

