‘Where are Arctic Monkeys?’ Reading and Leeds line-up met with criticism

Music fans have expressed mixed feelings over the Reading and Leeds festivals line-up, with many airing their disappointment that Arctic Monkeys are not on the bill.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as one of the four headliners along with rock bands Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon and Panic! at the Disco.

However, the absence of a number of bands has been met with derision from some and the line-up has also been dubbed “incredibly underwhelming”.

One music fan wrote on Twitter: “Don’t know what to say about the Reading and Leeds line-up. Where’s Green Day, Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters?

“So glad I didn’t buy my ticket early, pains me to say it but I might not bother this year. #RnL2018.”

One said that they were “raging” about the absence of Arctic Monkeys – who are making their comeback this year – from the line-up, while another tweeted the Reading and Leeds Twitter account and quipped that they had “misspelled” the Sheffield rock band’s name.

Along with a gif of John Travolta’s character in Pulp Fiction searching a room, one wrote: “Looking for Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters in the Reading and Leeds fest line up like.”

“In a year packed with some great line-ups, something has gone awfully wrong at Reading and Leeds HQ. A cancellation maybe?” one asked.

Another said: “Well, the Reading and Leeds line-up is incredibly underwhelming. I’d be disappointed if I was going.”

One shared a close-up of part of small print on the poster that reads “bill subject to change”, and quipped: “Just going to zoom into my favourite part of the Reading and Leeds Festival Line up #RandL18.”

Another said that the festival was trying to “please so many people” rather than focusing on one genre, and described it as a “Frankenstein” line-up.

However, the upset over the line-up was predictable for some, with one music fan saying: “The annual meltdown about Reading and Leeds’ line up gets funnier every year.”

There were a number of people who did express joy over the acts on the billing for this year’s event.

“THE READING AND LEEDS LINE UP IS SO DIVERSE I LOVE IT AHHH,” one wrote excitedly.

One said: “Everyone seems to like a moan but Reading and Leeds lineups don’t look that bad to me. Post Malone, Kendrick, Waterparks and Panic! are the standouts in my opinion.”

“Okay reading and leeds lineup isn’t that bad, v tempted rn,” another added.

Other confirmed acts for Reading and Leeds, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, include Dua Lipa, Skepta, Sum 41, Sigrid, The Wombats and Wolf Alice.