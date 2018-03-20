What you need to know about the London bakery making Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake

Most royal weddings cakes are huge, lavish masterpieces. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had no less than eight tiers with 900 sugar-paste flowers, while the Queen and Prince Philip’s cake was nine foot tall and carved to look like a cathedral.

It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be going for something slightly lower key though, as it’s just been announced that their wedding cake will be created by pastry chef Claire Ptak, the owner of a little bakery called Violet in Hackney, London.

Kensington Palace said that the cake will be lemon and elderflower, covered in buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. That’s pretty non-traditional for a wedding, never mind a royal wedding, where it’s usually fruit cake adorned with white icing.

The pair also asked Ptak to create a cake incorporating “the bright flavours of spring” for their May 19 wedding, which again, goes against tradition.

So who is this east London-based baker, tasked with creating the most important cake of the year? Here is everything you need to know.

What’s the bakery like?

The bakery itself is small and very cute. The cakes have a “simple, rustic style” and prices start from as little as £1.50 for a mini cupcake, but big cakes are created for special occasions too.

“At Violet we bake the seasons,” the website states. “The choice of cakes, cookies, pastries and savoury options varies according to the time of year, as we only use ingredients at their seasonal best.” They often use flowers from the local florist to decorate cakes too.

Ptak describes herself as a food writer, food and prop stylist, recipe developer and consultant. The website says all of her cakes are baked with organic flour, sugar, milk and eggs, and that many of the other ingredients are organic as well.

Why did Meghan and Harry choose it?

Ptak is California-raised and Meghan has actually previously interviewed her for the lifestyle blog she used to run thetig.com.

The baker used to worked as a pastry chef for renowned chef Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California. After moving to London, she worked in pubs before starting her own business as a stall in Broadway Market, east London, cooking from home. She opened her own bakery in 2010.

What has Ptak said about being chosen to make the cake?

Claire Ptak who runs Violet Bakery (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ptak is clearly thrilled to be chosen to bake the royal wedding cake.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding cake,” she said.

“Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Kensington Palace said Harry and Meghan “are very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests”.

And if you fancy trying to create your own cakes fit for royalty, The Violet Bakery Cookbook is available on Amazon for £15.59.