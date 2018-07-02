What advice would the Fab Five give you if you were on Queer Eye?

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet over the last few months, you will have heard of the rebooted TV show Queer Eye.

The Netflix show, hosted by a group of LGBT men known as the Fab Five, helps one person each episode undergo a transformation with emotional and life-changing advice.

The makeover takes place in five areas: fashion (Tan France), grooming (Jonathan Van Ness), design (Bobby Berk), food (Antoni Porowski), and culture (Karamo Brown).

Here are the pieces of advice people have imagined the five would give them, ranging from the tough love to the hilarious.

1. Some people captured the hosts’ voices very well.

If I was on @QueerEye

Bobby: did you decorate your house with stuffing on purpose

JVN: OMG HONEY ur split ends have split ends

Antonio: Beer is not a food group

Tan: do you have anything other than spandex

Karamo: you don’t have to become a dog lady — Marguerite Ballou (@mcballou02) June 29, 2018

2. Weekly face masks are actually great!

If I was on Queer Eye:



Bobby: have u ever hung up clothes ever

Jonathan: weekly face masks aren’t a substitute for daily skincare

Karamo: this is some record breaking low self esteem

Antoni: ur veins are filled w coffee

Tan: u can’t just wear the exact same black skirt every day — fiona 💞 (@neonfiona) June 27, 2018

3. Karamo is essentially the group’s therapist.

if i was on queer eye:



bobby: u have ur mattress on the ground, u need me

antoni: i get u eat for convenience but a granola bar w peanut butter, really?

jvn: a bun for the 378th day in a row?

karamo: tell me abt ur parents divorce

tan: a nike tee isn’t a personality substitute — danika 🌈 (@nasty_danika) June 30, 2018

4. This person knows they’ve disrespected Italian cuisine.

if i was on queer eye



bobby: is this hardwood or carpet in here i can’t see the floor

tan: everything is black

antoni: throwing noodles in a pot isn’t “italian cuisine”

jonathan: GORG baby but why don’t you own a hairbrush

karamo: *stares blankly at me then comes in for a hug* — kat 🦕 (@tiredkatt) July 1, 2018

5. The Fab Five are very in-demand.

if I was on Queer Eye:

Bobby: WHAT is this literal mountain beneath your bed?

Tan: have you tried non-denim pants?

Antoni: even these canned goods are expired?

Karamo: if you took half a breath you might be able to meet a partner who's not your best friend

Jonathan: EX FO LI ATE — Abby (@abbyandthejets) June 30, 2018

6. Some people made fun of Antoni’s love for avocados.

If I was on Queer Eye:



JVN: oh.



Tan: oh.



Bobby: oh no.



Karamo: oh no no no.



Antoni: avocado. — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) June 29, 2018

7. People are mostly using this meme to showcase their bad habits.

if i was on queer eye:



tan: it's 95° outside, why are you wearing a flannel

karamo: having an insane amount of spotify playlists isn't "cultured"

bobby: succulents aren't decor

antoni: do you eat anything besides carbs??

jonathan: for the love of god pls wash your face — Rachel Baker (@_RachBake) June 28, 2018

8. Some non-watchers decided to join in.

If I was on Queer Eye:



Kame: you 👏🏽

Antoine: don’t even 👏🏽

Billy: watch 👏🏽

Dan: this 👏🏽

Johnny: show 👏🏽 — Allison Elkington (@allisonindia) June 26, 2018

9. Seriously, the Fab Five are so needed.

If I was on queer eye

Tan: bra’s are not tops and no one needs 300 striped tees

Antoni: have you ever..... eaten something that wasn’t junk food

Bobby: art supplies are not Decor

JVN: honey you really have to start brushing that hair

Karamo: you’re a lost cause I can’t fix this — Stacey (@Stacey_FoxyArt) June 30, 2018

10. Finally, this person deserves a round of applause.

If I was on Queer Eye:



Bobby: Chic, everything is organized in this clean, minimalist space.

Tan: so many chelsea boots and printed shirts!

Jonathan: yaaas skin care routine!

Antoni: great spice rack

Karamo: let’s finally try kickboxing

(Did i do this right?) — bobby rodriguez donoso (@bobbyrdonoso) July 1, 2018

