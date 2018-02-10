Wesu a hit with The Voice fans after travelling from Barbados for audition

A budding singer who flew more than 4,000 miles to take part in The Voice UK has been labelled a potential winner by viewers.

Wesu Wallace, 36, journeyed from Barbados to perform a cover of Sam Smith’s I’m Not The Only One in the blind audition stage of the show airing on Saturday night.

Will.i.am was the only coach to turn for Zimbabwe-born Wallace and then performed an impromptu duet with his new contestant – who beatboxed – with a little help from Jennifer Hudson.

We NEED to see more of this duo. @iamwill and Wesu bringing the Caribbean chords (Courtesy of @davidtench 💛) pic.twitter.com/3B8QuMAS8Y — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) February 10, 2018

Wallace went down a storm with fans online who praised his ambition after making the long journey to take part in the ITV show.

I really like Wesu, great voice and awesome beat boxing skills. @iamwill has found a good one there. 😍👏 #TheVoiceUK xx — Siobhan #WeLoveDom (@slinehan1) February 10, 2018

@Garr83 tweeted: “Go on @iamwill got yourself a winner with #Wesu.”

@Slinehan1 posted: “I really like Wesu, great voice and awesome beat boxing skills. @iamwill has found a good one there.”

I think Wesu is going too be good 😊 @iamwill @thevoiceuk — maddie (@1madwoman1962) February 10, 2018

@EmmyTheKitty wrote: “Absolutely loved it, I have such a good feeling about Wesu. He’s so good looking, cute and funny too.”

@Marissatom16 tweeted: “Wesu beatboxes as well! How did he only get one turn?!”

@JayStuartWilt posted: “What a guy! Travelling all the way from 🇧🇧 Barbados just to try his luck. Loving him already. @iamwill will bring the out of him.”

Saturday night’s show also saw a performance from Sir Tom Jones who treated fans to a version of his earliest hit, It’s Not Unusual, while Olly Murs’ mother dropped in for a visit.

And there was disappointment for daughter of TV presenter Carol Smillie who failed to convince any of the coaches to turn despite an impressive performance of the Goo Goo Dolls’ Iris.

– The Voice returns next Saturday on ITV1.