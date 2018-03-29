Westworld teases ‘chaotic’ second series in new trailer

HBO series Westworld looks to be heading for chaos as the show’s host characters gain self-awareness.

“Why on earth would you ever be frightened of me?”, says Evan Rachel Wood’s character Dolores Abernathy at the culmination of the 160-second teaser which shows her attempting to lead an uprising against the human guests at the theme park.

The sci-fi drama is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film about a futuristic Wild West park hosted by lifelike robots.

Starring Thandie Newton, James Marsden and Jeffrey Wright the series is to premiere on HBO on April 22 and will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK in the early hours of April 23.

Captioned “chaos takes control” the trailer also teases Maeve (Newton) achieving consciousness and set on saving someone from her past while Bernard (Wright) struggles after discovering he is actually a host.

Series two will also introduce Shotgun World, a new park destination revealed in the final episode of series one.

Fans welcomed the trailer on social media – and were particularly impressed by the cover of Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box by Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi.

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate the beauty and perfection of the @WestworldHBO soundtrack. @Djawadi_Ramin is a gift to the world. — Courtney Washington (@courtneyfaith91) March 29, 2018

Westworld got the best piano renditions ever. https://t.co/bhd7LTRV5i — Legendary. (@RGEraps) March 29, 2018

@Jadd posted: “The best part of the westworld season 2 trailer might be the Heart Shaped Box cover.”

@CourtneyFaith91 tweeted: “Let’s just take a moment to appreciate the beauty and perfection of the @WestworldHBO soundtrack. @Djawadi_Ramin is a gift to the world.”

That Season 2 #Westworld trailer had me like... pic.twitter.com/KwRmtNsLCZ — Ethan Simmie (@life__of__ethan) March 29, 2018

@NiratAnop wrote on Twitter: “The score is stunning. I am so here for Maeve and Dolores to interact more! Also Maeve in Shogun World, yes!!”