Westlife’s Brian McFadden documents hair transplant online

Brian McFadden has had a hair transplant, saying he felt “self conscious and uncomfortable” about his thinning hairline.

The former Westlife singer, 37, posted a string of before and after photographs and videos on Instagram, showing him undergoing treatment.

He said: “The last few years my hair line has been thinning and receding due to my life style and the general stresses we go through in life.

“It’s been really making me self conscious and uncomfortable so I decided to do something about it.”

A former school friend of McFadden’s carried out the lengthy procedure.

The last few years my hair line has been thinning and receding due to my life style and the general stresses we go through in life. It’s been really making me self conscious and uncomfortable so I decided to do something about it. I never thought the the answer to my problem was the young boy who sat beside me in school!!! Simon my old school buddy is the man behind the magic. It’s such a small crazy world. Here’s how my day went at @ksl_uk A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123) on Feb 3, 2018 at 11:52pm PST

The star, 37, said: “I never thought the the answer to my problem was the young boy who sat beside me in school!!!

“Simon my old school buddy is the man behind the magic. It’s such a small crazy world.”

Many fans congratulated the singer for being open about seeking treatment.

He replied on Twitter: “No point in bullshitting. People should not be embarrassed about getting your hair done. It’s just moving hair from the back of your head to the front.”