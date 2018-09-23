Westlife to reunite after 6 years and fans are in hysterics

Westlife are getting back together after calling it a day in 2012.

According to the Sun, the quartet of Shane, Mark, Kian and Nicky have signed a new deal with Universal with Brian McFadden not part of the reunion.

Before they disbanded, the group had 14 number one singles in the UK as well as 50 million record sales worldwide.

They will take to the stage for the first time since their farewell tour dates in Croke Park six years ago.

