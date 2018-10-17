Westlife confirm July 5 for Croke Park gig
Westlife have announced that they will be touring for the first time in seven years next summer.
Celebrating their 20th anniversary, The Twenty Tour will kick off in Belfast on May 25 with a run of live shows ending in Croke Park on July 5.
The boyband will perform new songs alongside a mixture of their greatest hits.
Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music two weeks ago and have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI with the plan to release new music soon.
Tickets for the gig will go on sale on Thursday, October 25 at 9am.
We have been so excited to share this news with you! We're so proud to announce that Westlife, the Twenty tour will be kicking off in May 2019! We're going to be performing all of our number 1 hits and all of your favourite songs in our first tour for 7 years. That's not all, new music is on the way. If you pre-order a copy of the forthcoming new Westlife album from the official store before 12pm BST on Monday 22nd October, you will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for early access tickets to the 2019 UK & Ireland tour. Pre-sale starts at 9AM Tuesday 23rd October with general on-sale tickets available from Thursday 25th October at 9AM. UK & Ireland Official Store Link - https://Westlife.lnk.to/OfficialArtistStoreIN We cannot wait to see you all on the road next year. Kian, Mark, Nicky and Shane x
