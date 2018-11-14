Westlife add another Irish date to 2019 tour following huge ticket demand
14/11/2018 - 16:54:00Back to Music Showbiz Home
Westlife have announced they will play an extra two dates in Belfast next year as part of their twentieth-anniversary tour.
The band has already sold out three gigs at the SSE Arena next May and a further two Croke Park gigs set for next summer.
View this post on Instagram
Wow, this is unbelievable - we are adding out 5th night at The SSE Arena, Belfast on 23rd May 2019! This will take us to 65 shows at The SSE Arena over the span of our career, what a way to celebrate 20 years! Thank you all so much for your love and support, we couldn't do it without you! Tickets on sale from Thursday 15th November at 9am.
Due to phenomenal demand, they will now play two more gigs at the Belfast venue on May 22 and 23, 2019.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here