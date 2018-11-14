Westlife add another Irish date to 2019 tour following huge ticket demand

Westlife have announced they will play an extra two dates in Belfast next year as part of their twentieth-anniversary tour.

The band has already sold out three gigs at the SSE Arena next May and a further two Croke Park gigs set for next summer.

Due to phenomenal demand, they will now play two more gigs at the Belfast venue on May 22 and 23, 2019.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am.

- Digital Desk