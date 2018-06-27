Wes stuns fellow Love Islanders by hooking up with Megan

Love Island’s Laura Anderson is set for more heartache when Wes Nelson snuggles up in bed with model Megan Barton Hanson straight after their split.

Laura and Wes had been one of the ITV2 series’ longest-lasting couples but their romance crumbled in Tuesday night’s episode, after Megan kissed Wes in the “Snog, Marry, Pie” challenge.

With Megan free following her own break-up with Eyal Booker, Wes stuns his fellow islanders by moving on with her.

A teaser released ahead of Wednesday night’s instalment shows Laura sobbing to Samira Mighty and Dani Dyer.

She cries: “I really, really, really liked him and do you know what? I was so close to saying back to him that I was falling for him.”

“I just don’t understand,” she sobs, burying her face in her hands.

Meanwhile, Wes and Megan have a heart to heart, where he tells her: “Would I ever regret anything I’ve said? Absolutely f****** not. And I’ve said I fancied you.

“I’ve been open with Laura and I’ve been open with you and I am happy to crack on with you just as a normal fresh start if that makes sense, as if we came in the villa today.

“Obviously I don’t want to f****** rub it in.”

Megan and Wes are then seen walking into the bedroom together as the other islanders look on in shock.

“Night folks,” Wes tells the gang, before cuddling up with Megan.

Another surprise is also in store as the clip shows Love Island host Caroline Flack entering the villa with some big news.

She gathers the contestants by the fire pit and tells them: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple.

“The islanders in the bottom three couples risk being dumped from the island tonight.”

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm.

