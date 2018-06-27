Wes and Laura are second couple to break up on Tuesday’s Love Island

Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson were the second couple in the villa to call it quits on Tuesday following a huge row.

Islanders looked on as one of the series’ longest-lasting couples turned their backs on one another.

The acrimonious split follows a move by Megan Barton Hanson to kiss Wes in the “Snog, Marry Pie” challenge aired in Tuesday’s episode.

The controversial action triggered the beginning of the end as Megan was seen admitting her growing feelings for Wes to Samira Mighty and in the Beach Hut throughout the show.

Earlier in the extended show, Megan broke things off with Eyal Booker, admitting her attraction to him was nothing more than sexual.

But Wes was left confused about his feelings towards her as, that night, Megan pulled him aside for a private conversation and asked for a kiss.

Megan told him: “It’s really obvious that I fancy you and I felt like if I didn’t say something, I’d regret it massively.”

She then grabbed his hand and asked him for a kiss, but Wes denied her the chance.

He later assured Megan that he did fancy her, and he had clearly considered the possibility of a future in the villa with her as he pulled Laura to one side for another chat.

But it ended in tears for Laura as she eventually stormed off after telling him things were over.

“You’ve f****** hurt me” she tells Wes.

“I can understand that I’ve hurt you…,” Wes responded, before Laura cuts him off.

Referring to the earlier challenge in which Wes opted to “marry” Laura, she said: “Why did you get down and say to me ‘you are the one person in this villa that I see a future with’?”

Wes then suggested that he could be happier to “crack on” with Megan.

“There’s seven billion people in the world, there’s someone that could be better for you than me?” he tells an upset Laura.

Laura responded “Great, you’re doing me a favour. Well done. F*** off. I just really, really wish I hadn’t given you a chance to be mugged off right now.

“You’ll never, ever, ever get this chance with me again…do not speak to me,” Laura says before walking off.

Viewers were left angry at Megan, who they blamed for breaking the couple up.

User @brummie24 wrote: “Got to be honest I’m dissapointed at the lack of girl code tonight…obviously with Megan but none of the girls told Laura what was going on and almost encouraged Meghan to go for it. Laura has never been one of my favs but feel sorry for her tonight.”

Another viewer, @nixoleb tweeted: “Megan is the type of girl to say she’s only mates with boys because they’re “less drama”, lool get in the bin love.”

“Wow. I dunno how Laura didn’t put Megan on the fire pit…” wrote another viewer.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

