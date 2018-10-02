Well-known Irish faces to rally together at event on World Mental Health Day

Lisa Hannigan, Emmet Kirwan, Eoghan McDermott and Dr Ciara Kelly are to participate in 'Now We’re Talking' event on World Mental Health Day.

The ‘Now We’re Talking’ event is a special event to being held at the Banqueting Hall, Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin on World Mental Health Day on October 10.

‘Now We’re Talking’ will be a Town Hall style event, with an in-depth discussion on mental health issues, along with a number of special performances from a number of special guests.

Editor of Hot Press, one of the event's hosts, Niall Stokes, said:

There was a time when secrecy, shame and guilt surrounded mental health issues in Ireland.

He said that the purpose of the ‘Now We’re Talking’ event is to touch the heart and stir the emotions.

"I think it is going to be an extraordinary occasion,” he said.

On the night, Hot Press Deputy Editor Stuart Clark will chair an in-depth panel discussion on mental health. Among those taking part will be Eoghan McDermott, well known presenter for RTE 2FM and Ambassador for Pieta House; Dr Ciara Kelly, GP, broadcaster and columnist; Brian Higgins, CEO of Pieta House, Dr Niall Crumlish, Consultant Psychiatrist at St. James's Hospital Dublin and Sene Naoupo, Irish International Rugby player.

Commenting on the campaign, Brian Higgins, CEO at Pieta House said:

We cannot afford to be passive in the fight against suicide and the fight against stigma. The Lyons Tea Now We’re Talking campaign gives everyone the opportunity to use their voice; reach out or to help others in times of crisis.

"Our 24/7 helpline 1800-247-247 is staffed by fully qualified counsellors and with over 240 psychotherapists, we’re still only reaching about 60% of the population. The ‘Now We’re Talking’ campaign helps us in our quest to reach out to the other 40% as well.”

The Town Hall Gathering will also feature performances by some prominent Irish musicians including internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan, talented R’n’B trio Wyvern Lingo, and breakthrough artist Stephanie Rainey.

Actor, writer and star of the film Dublin Oldschool, Emmet Kirwan, will also join in on the night to perform.

Tickets for the 'Now We’re Talking' event are free of charge, but must be booked in advance.

Digital Desk