Weinstein’s lawyers say no duress as Paltrow worked with him after ‘harassment’

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers have demanded a class action lawsuit is thrown out and have tried to undermine claims by saying Gwyneth Paltrow went onto work with the powerful mogul again after he allegedly harassed her.

The disgraced producer’s legal team also pointed to comments by actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep to try and get the lawsuit dismissed in a response filed in New York on Tuesday.

The lawyers were responding to six women suing Weinstein and the “Weinstein Sexual Enterprise”, which they say includes his brother Bob and a studio they co-founded, The Weinstein Company.

Meryl Streep praised accusers as ‘heroes’ (Ian West/PA)

The original lawsuit argued the statute of limitations on the allegations does not apply because they were under duress not to make the claims earlier.

To support the claim, it pointed to Paltrow saying she feared being fired after her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt confronted Weinstein after the producer allegedly harassed her before filming of 1996’s Emma.

Weinstein’s lawyers disputed that accusers were under duress and said Paltrow went on to star in the producer’s Shakespeare In Love, for which she won an Oscar.

“Paltrow was not so offended that she refused to work with Weinstein again, nor did her career suffer as a result of her rebuffing his alleged advances,” lawyers Phyllis Kupferstein and Mary E. Flynn wrote.

The lawyers also claimed the lawsuit should be dismissed saying it is too broad and would include actresses such as Streep and Lawrence who have not made allegations of sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit cites Jennifer Lawrence saying Weinstein ‘had only ever been nice to me’ (Ian West/PA)

They pointed to Lawrence saying in an interview that Weinstein “had only ever been nice to me”.

But they did not mention her following comment where she added: “Except for the moments that he wasn’t, and then I called him an asshole.”

Lawrence said she had not previously been aware of sexual assault allegations against him, but added: “We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with.”

The lawyers also pointed to Streep saying Weinstein had always been respectful with her during their collaborations in a statement to the press.

Streep, however, also praised the “heroes” who made allegations about his behaviour, which she said was “inexcusable” and an “abuse of power”.

Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.