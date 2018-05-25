Weinstein ‘smiling and in handcuffs’ in first public appearance since October

Harvey Weinstein has made his first public appearance since October as he was charged by investigators.

The movie mogul was greeted by dozens of cameras and shouts of “Harvey” as he stepped out of a black SUV in Manhattan on Friday morning.

He was then charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.

It was the first time he has been since in public since the mountain of allegations from dozens of women – including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars – were first reported last year.

In 2012 he compared himself to Rodgers and Hammerstein, telling the BBC:



He appeared to struggle with walking as he entered the NYPD’s 1st Precinct wearing a dark suit with light blue jumper and white shirt.

Less than 90 minutes later the NYPD confirmed the charges and Weinstein was seen grinning as he left in handcuffs to head to a Manhattan court.

Weinstein – who has consistently denied any allegations of non-consensual sex – arrived at just before 7.30am New York time clutching two books, Something Wonderful: Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution, by Todd S Purdum, and Richard Schickel’s biography of producer, director and writer Elia Kazan.

He also carried a black notepad.

In 2012 Weinstein compared himself to composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist-dramatist Oscar Hammerstein, telling the BBC: “Like Rodgers and Hammerstein, I’m not afraid to deal with themes about the ups and downs of life, yet which are still entertaining, and you still feel these stories.”

Kazan, once described as “Hollywood’s most hated hero”, saw his reputation clouded in 1952 when he gave the names of eight actors who had been members with him of a communist party unit to the House of Senate Un-American Activities Committee.

In 1999 Kazan, director of On The Waterfront featuring Marlon Brando, received an honorary Oscar.

- Press Association