We rode like the wind – Tom Hanks wraps Toy Story 4 role

Tom Hanks wraps Toy Story 4 role

Tom Hanks has recorded his last line as Woody in Toy Story 4.

The Hollywood star posted a photograph on Twitter showing cast and crew working on the eagerly-awaited movie, as he announced his part was a wrap.

“Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4,” he tweeted.

“We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond.

“Hanx.”

The fourth instalment of the much-loved franchise is due to be unveiled this summer.

A teaser trailer released last year showed Woody and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) are reunited with their old friends, along with a new addition.

The short clip showed long-running characters including Mr Potato Head, Jessie, Rex, Hamm and Slinky Dog floating through a cloudy sky while holding hands.

A new character, a spork with googly eyes called Forky, is also part of the line-up, but is bemused to be there and cries out: “I don’t belong here!”

The characters crash in mid-air as Forky (Tony Hale) shouts: “I’m not a toy!”

The film follows Woody as he takes the newcomer under his wing.

The first Toy Story film was released in 1995 and was followed by sequels in 1999 and 2010.

