We have to keep momentum of Time’s Up going – Anya Taylor-Joy

The Time’s Up movement for gender equality cannot just be a phase, the actress Anya Taylor-Joy has said.

The Glass actress said it was important to continue to keep pushing the issue forward.

Arriving at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards with a Time’s Up badge pinned on her dress, she told the Press Association: “Any time someone has been like ‘what does it mean to you?’ I say it can’t just be a year thing, it can’t just be a phase, it has to be an ongoing conversation.

“It has to be something everyone is pushing continuously and it’s been fantastic that it has burst out in such a big way but the only problem now is that you have to keep the momentum going, it can’t just disappear, you have to keep fighting the good fight.

“I think people will and continuing to wear things like this is a piece of it.” Anya Taylor-Joy (PA)

It has been more than a year since the movement was launched at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, where actresses wore black in solidarity with victims of sexual violence.

The move was repeated again at the Bafta film awards in London the following month.

Asked if she was worried the movement was now taking a back seat in the public consciousnesses, actress Tamsin Greig, who was also wearing a Time’s Up badge, said: “I don’t think it’s taken a back seat, I’m not worried about that.

“I think it’s important to bring the conversation to the forefront, the fact that things bubble along quietly I think is part of the process.”

