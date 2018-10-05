We finally have a date for this year's Late Late Toy Show

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has confirmed when we will be seeing this year's Toy Show.

Although the theme is being kept under wraps, Ryan was kind enough to share when we will get to see the family favourite edition of the chat show.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, he said, “I had to try on my particular outfit this week that will be featuring on the opening of the Toy Show on November the 30th, and that means Christmas is in the heads of a lot of people already.”

The Toy Show remains one of the biggest nights of the year for any Irish person.

From JohnJo with his clocks to Ed Sheeran surprising a fan, the show is full of iconic moments which makes it vital viewing for any Irish household.

So get yourself a tin of Roses or Quality Street and break out your best Christmas jumper - only 58 more sleeps till the best night on Irish television.