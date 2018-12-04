We could be getting Derry Girls movie

A Derry Girls movie could be landing in our cinemas in the not too distant future.

That's according to Tommy Tiernan.

The comedian, who plays under siege dad, Gerry, on the show, was speaking to Ian Dempsey about the second season when he let the news slip.

He said: "We finished filming the second series last Friday so that'll go out in March.

"We're doing season 3 and then a film maybe".

While this would be incredible news he did say that nothing was promised.

"That's all up to Lisa (McGee). That's her going away and sitting in a shed in London and just coming up with all the stories

"She's a genius I think in terms of the amount of stories she's able to fit into each episode and I think it's fantastic".