'We are going our separate ways': Cheryl and Liam Payne announce split

Cheryl and Liam Payne have announced that they have split up.

The singers said they were "going our separate ways" in nearly identical posts to their 40 million Twitter followers.

The former Girls Aloud star, who turned 35 on Saturday, and One Direction member, 24, have a one-year-old son, Bear.

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

The parents said separating had been "a tough decision for us to make".

The statement added: "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Cheryl and Payne first met on The X Factor in 2008, when she was a judge and he auditioned as a solo contestant.

They welcomed their son in March last year after being an item since 2016.

