Wayne Rooney: Five-a-side team complete after birth of fourth son

Wayne Rooney has celebrated the arrival of his fourth son by saying his “5-a-side team” is complete.

His wife Coleen had previously announced the birth of Cass Mac on Twitter.

Rooney shared a photo of himself with the newborn and other three sons, Kai, Klay and Kit.

5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/GNiN1qjNsW — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 15, 2018

He captioned the shot: “5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass.”

Earlier, Coleen wrote: “So happy to welcome our baby boy …. Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful.”

So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful 💙 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) February 15, 2018

News of the birth comes just over two months after she vowed to make her marriage to football star husband Wayne, 32, work.

He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work after admitting being nearly three times the legal drink drive limit while at the wheel of another woman’s car following a night out.

❤️ A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

In a message posted on her Facebook page in November, the wife of the Everton footballer said her husband had made some “silly and selfish mistakes” and she had been through a “shit time”.

She said: “It’s my decision … do I love Wayne … yes I do. If I didn’t then I wouldn’t be trying to make it work.”