Wave goodbye to your social life: Love Island returns in early June

Love Island fans have been told to “wave goodbye” to their social lives as the programme will return in less than two weeks.

A tweet from the ITV2 programme’s official account read: “Wave goodbye to your social life, we’re landing Monday 4th June at 9pm on @itv2. #LoveIsland.”

It will be the fourth series of the popular show, which recently won a TV Bafta.

Love Island sees hopeful singletons living in an idyllic Spanish villa for several weeks over the summer as they attempt to couple up, find love and win a cash prize.

Hosted by Caroline Flack, last year’s series was success for the channel, regularly pulling in an average of two million viewers per episode, and was described as a phenomenon for its ability to draw in audiences across all generations.

The programme notably introduced a range of words into the nation’s vocabulary, including grafting, muggy and melt.

It also won a huge range of celebrity fans, with the likes of Liam Gallagher and Stormzy among its famous admirers.

Last year, following the third series, ITV boss Kevin Lygo responded to speculation that Love Island might move to the main channel.

He joked: “I wouldn’t move it to the main channel because it would scare some old people and they might die.”

Love Island 2017 was won by Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, although the couple split several months after winning a £50,000 prize.

Cetinay and his co-star Chris Hughes, who came third with Olivia Attwood, went on to land their own spin-off series, and also released a top 20 single.

In mid-April, Flack teased fans that she had already had a glimpse at this year’s contestants.

She tweeted: “So I had a sneak peek at this years LOVE ISLANDERS today….. and …. it’s gonna be a LONG HOT SUMMER …@LoveIsland.”

- Press Association