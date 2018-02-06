Waterboys to headline Bulmers Live at Leopardstown 2018

After a very successful Dublin Racing Festival, Leopardstown Racecourse is getting ready to kick off their summer programme.

Bulmers Live at Leopardstown, now in its 9th year, has announced their 2018 headline act - The Waterboys.

The band will play the final night of the event on Thursday, August 16.

Seven other events are planned throughout the summer months starting on June 7 and running right through July and August.

Pat Keogh, CEO of Leopardstown Racecourse said: “We are delighted to be welcoming such an iconic band such as The Waterboys to Leopardstown for Bulmers Live at Leopardstown.

"This summer series grows in popularity every year attracted by a superb line-up which supports excellent horseracing, and I am positive this year will be even more successful.”

Tickets will be available at €30 which includes admission to the racing and concert events, as well as some other goodies.

Tickets can be picked up on www.leopardstown.com