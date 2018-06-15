Watch: World premiere of Louise O'Neill's Asking For It

The world premiere of Asking For It, the stage adaptation of the best-selling Louise O'Neill novel of the same name, is taking place tonight.

The premiere of the highly anticipated play is being held at the Everyman Theatre in Cork.

The play which has been adapted by Meadhbh McHugh, in collaboration with Annabelle Comyn, has received hugley positive reviews following two nights of previews.

Ahead of tonight's premiere, Julie Kelleher, Artistic Director of the Everyman Theatre spoke about the importance and relevance of the story.

"It's talking about idea of consent, about sexual violence and about how we deal with that and how we cope with that as a society.

"How we cope with and how we treat victims who have suffered sexual violence and whose stories get told or which stories we deem important and credible."