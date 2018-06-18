WATCH: Tom Hanks saves Shakespeare play with comedic improv

Tom Hanks combined Shakespeare with comedy improve and single handily saved the day when a play in which he was starring, was forced to stop, mid-show.

He is currently playing John Falstaff in Henry IV in Los Angeles.

According to the Orange County Register, an audience member fell ill and passed out during the performance while crew members attended the person until paramedics arrived.

Hanks, seeing the audience growing restless from the wings, ran out on stage in character and demanded they get back to their seats with comedic improve.

He said: "God has decided that this play needs the second intermission.

"The scurvy rogues that stood up from their seats and tore apart their tickets is an insult to all actors and Shakespeare himself."