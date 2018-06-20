WATCH: The youngest ever act to take to the stage of Cork’s Live at the Marquee

Ireland’s youngest busker, Allie Sherlock swapped the streets of Cork/Dublin for one of her biggest stages to date last night - Cork’s Live at the Marquee.

Following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Dolly Parton, the 12-year-old took to the stage of the venue and sang to the sold-out crowd.

The teen was there supporting Picture This and their support act, J.P Cooper but with the crowd chanting her name throughout her set, she stood out in her own right.

After she covered some of her favourite artists such as Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, she sang her very first original song.

Impressing not only her loyal fans but gaining a few from further afield.

Absolutely unbelievable show at the Marquee last night @BandPictureThis. First time hearing @alliesherlock what an absolute talent! Serious show 👌 — Andy Butler (@AndyButler94) June 20, 2018

And of course, encored with her Ellen DeGeneres Duet, Adele's When We Were Young.