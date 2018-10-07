WATCH: The 'siriusly' impressive Strictly Come Dancing Harry Potter routine that everyone is talking about

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were wowed by the spellbinding dance that opened last night’s ‘Movie Week’ episode.

The show’s professional dancers, dressed in wizardly uniforms, hopped on the Hogwarts Express and danced through Diagon Alley in honour of the Harry Potter film franchise.

Clutching their acceptance letters in their hands, the pro’s quizzed around the Warner Bros Studios before the performance cut back to the studio.

There, the dancers performed in an elaborate set in the studio, which saw them make potions in a classroom, celebrate in the Great Hall before flying through the air - literally - to catch the snitch in a game of Quidditch.

Viewers were left siriusly impressed by the routine and took to Twitter to praise the show.

That was THE best ever start to strictly I have ever seen 🧙‍♂️🔮 @bbcstrictly #MovieWeek #HarryPotter — Miss Jackson♡ (@Hazeljade_xx) October 6, 2018

Wow wow wow, the Harry Potter opening routine. I’m just amazed each time by how hard the creative team and the professionals work 😳😱👏🏽😊 #Strictly — Nick (@NiickBoii) October 7, 2018

HOW AMAZING was the Harry Potter opening number on strictly!!! I actually shed a tear, loved it, so magical ❤️❤️❤️ — bethany 🦖 (@snadebethx) October 7, 2018