Watch the opening of the Irish Musical Society Awards give the Tonys a run for their money
Thousands of Irish musical enthusiasts from all over the country made their way to Killarney over the weekend to attend the annual AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) awards - or what is best described as, the Irish version of the Tony Awards.
The winners were announced - to over 1,300 attendees and thousands more viewing online - by Today FM’s Fergal D’Arcy at a gala banquet dinner in the INEC, Gleneagle Hotel on Saturday night, following a circus-themed fancy dress the night previous.
It’s @SMTMSshows pic.twitter.com/EFlB2LPVUy— NotAimsAtAllAtAll (@aims_awards) June 15, 2018
They are breeding... there’s millions of them @TraleeMS #AIMS2018 pic.twitter.com/dKWTwuiddC— NotAimsAtAllAtAll (@aims_awards) June 15, 2018
THIS IS AIMS! This is ME! #aims2018 @aims_awards pic.twitter.com/KqBJL1n9i9— Jonathan (@sneezeonthebeat) June 15, 2018
And yes, you guessed it, mix circus with musical theatre and what do you get? The hit movie, The Greatest Showman.
Each year, a different musical society takes on the challenge of performing the opening number, and this year it was Bravo Theatre Group from Loughrea, Galway.
And as this year's Tony was a little slower tempo than others years, they gave the Broadway babies a serious run for their money with their movie melody.
Bravo, Bravo!
And then came the awards - here's the list of the big winners.
*The awards are divided into two categories, Gilbert and Sullivan.
All the winners from #AIMS2018 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/RCZ0XGDBJH— NotAimsAtAllAtAll (@aims_awards) June 17, 2018
