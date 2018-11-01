WATCH: The Ariana Grande's performance of Wicked that everyone’s talking about

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Wicked the Musical this week, American TV station, NBC aired A Very Wicked Halloween special.

The pre-recorded show featured performances from the original Glinda and Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, along with a series of other special guests, such as Ariana Grande.

The singer belted out the show’s 'Wizard and I' and shook musical theatre fans everywhere - especially those in the audience.

We’re all this girl right here pic.twitter.com/ZGWKhCunCv — HBoo Elam (@hbelam) October 30, 2018

Didn’t know I needed Ariana Grande singing The Wizard and I in my life until just now 😍 #Wicked15 pic.twitter.com/YhNlDgVveQ — Sarah (@inyourwarmth) October 30, 2018

Have a listen here:

Grande made her Broadway debut in 2008 when she appeared in the Broadway musical 13 and has never shied away from the fact that she's a musical theatre kid.

Two years ago, she played the role of Penny in NBC's Hairspray Live.

Other performers that night included Wicked cast members old and new; Adam Lambert and Ledisi, nailed their performance of 'As Long as You’re Mine'; and Pentatonix, who sang 'What Is This Feeling?'.

But the real highlight of the show came when Chenoweth and Menze's fellow Elphabas and Glindas joined them for their final 'For Good'.