Watch: SNL makes headlines for its controversial St Patrick's Day sketch
18/03/2018 - 13:08:00
NBC's Saturday Night Live show has made headlines for their St Patrick's Day sketch last night.
Their 'Kiss Me I'm Irish' blind date show comprised of questionable Irish accents and the usual stereotypes.
It comes after many were unhappy with their recent Aer Lingus sketch starring Saoirse Ronan.
The blind date show also implied that most of the country fancy their cousins.
Watch the full sketches here:
- Digital Desk
